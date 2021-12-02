Azure webinar series
Monitoring Your Hybrid Environment with Redgate
Thursday, December 2, 2021 1:00 PM–2:00 PM Pacific Time
Many organizations are looking to migrate their SQL Server environments to the cloud. Some have fully embraced cloud-based offerings, but most organizations are adopting a hybrid approach. A trend mirrored in this year’s State of Database Monitoring survey, which found 80% of respondents listed a hybrid monitoring environment as important to their estate.
Join this webinar to hear from Microsoft MVP and Redgate Advocate, Grant Fritchey to learn more about monitoring hybrid database environments, including:
- How to use a single pane of glass for monitoring your hybrid SQL Server estate.
- How to rapidly identify and diagnose problems unique to the Azure platform.
- Considerations to successfully migrate your databases to Azure SQL.