Innovate Today with Azure SQL
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time
Find new cloud-based database opportunities for your organization and see how to solve modern data challenges using Azure SQL. Join Rohan Kumar, and a full team of Azure SQL experts, for Innovate Today with Azure SQL. This digital event lets you choose the sessions and technical demos that are most interesting to you and focus on the capabilities and possibilities that you want to learn more about.
Join us at this free digital event to:
- Learn how to build intelligent apps across your data workloads using the latest digital innovations from Azure SQL and attend on-demand sessions on IaaS (infrastructure as a service) to PaaS (platform as a service) migration optimizing performance, and SQL Edge.
- Watch Microsoft MVP and Microsoft engineering-led technical demonstrations of Azure SQL database services, including serverless compute and Hyperscale.
- Hear from real customers about how they are transforming their organizations using Azure SQL right now.
- Get answers to your questions from Azure SQL subject-matter experts.